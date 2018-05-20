Decision to halt training camps reversed

KARACHI: A senior official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Saturday said that the Board had taken back its decision of halting national training camps for a few days due to funding issues.

“I can tell you that we have taken the decision of halting national camps for the 18th Asian Games back. The athletes can now resume their training for the Asian Games. We will manage the expenses,” the PSB senior official Mohammad Azam Dar told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“The fourth quarter of Rs300 million is still to be credited to the accounts of the PSB,” Dar said.

He said that the Board will not take any such step which could hamper the athletes training for the Asian Games.

The Asian Games will be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

During the last few days, various federations were complaining that their camps had been stopped by the Board both in Islamabad and Lahore due to financial issue.

To a query, Dar said that very soon PSB and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will meet to finalise things for the Asian Games.