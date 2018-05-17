PARCO awards PMC contract to TechnipFMC for refinery project

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO) has announced the award to TechnipFMC of a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract to carry out the management of pre-EPC activities for a grassroot, fully integrated, deep conversion refinery to be constructed at Hub near Karachi, Pakistan.
The project will be managed and operated by wholly-owned subsidiary, PARCO Coastal Refinery Limited (PCRL). When completed the facilities will comprise a modern, deep conversion refinery with a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, supported by associated marine loading facilities. It will be Pakistan’s largest refinery and serve the rapidly growing domestic markets for refined products.***
