Thu May 17, 2018
Business

May 17, 2018

PARCO awards PMC contract to TechnipFMC for refinery project

Karachi: Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO) has announced the award to TechnipFMC of a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract to carry out the management of pre-EPC activities for a grassroot, fully integrated, deep conversion refinery to be constructed at Hub near Karachi, Pakistan.

The project will be managed and operated by wholly-owned subsidiary, PARCO Coastal Refinery Limited (PCRL). When completed the facilities will comprise a modern, deep conversion refinery with a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, supported by associated marine loading facilities. It will be Pakistan’s largest refinery and serve the rapidly growing domestic markets for refined products.***

