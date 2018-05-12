Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

LONDON: British Pakistani boxing star Amir Khan has said that Pakistan is haven for the investors and he will be establishing many training academies for boxing in Gwadar and some other cities in Pakistan while working with leading real estate developer -- CPIC.

The boxer, who recently made his comeback with a big win in the arena, was talking to media here in London at the two-day pre-launch event for China Pak Golf Estates in Gwadar.

He said that CPIC is really helping and building Gwadar as the destination where people from all over the world would like to reside and invest to secure their future. “I believe and support CPIC’s real estate projects which are hope of the future, I am really excited that people are going to invest in their beautiful homeland,” he said.