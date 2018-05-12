Sufi Majlis-e-Amal

LAHORE :To create awareness about the Sufi teachings Sufi Majlis-e-Amal was established here Friday. A consultative meeting was chaired by Khwaja Mahmood Fareed-ud-Din (Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Khwaja Muhammad Yar Fareedi).

Khwaja Asif Dewan (Sajjada Nasheen Haji Sher Dewan), Syed Mazeen Habib Rasool Hashmi (Sajjada Nasheen Astana Tauheedia), Syed Fahad Hussain Shah (Sajjada Nasheen Jalandhar Shareef), Pir Afzal Hussain Miran Zanjani (Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Meran Hussain Zanjani), Pir Syed Husnain Mehboob Gilani (Chairman Naat Council International), Pir Ghulam Rasool Awaisi (President Awaisia Movement), Sahabzada Kashif Mahmood (Darbar Wasif Ali Wasif), Dr Tariq Shareefzada (Chairman Darood International), Pir Manzoor Awaisi Astana Awaisia, Allama Sagheer-ul-Hassan, Pir Syed Ali Haider, Abdul Mustafa Chishti (Chairman World Peace Council) also attended the meeting.

Khwaja Mahmood Fareed-ud-Din said, “Whosoever serves the humanity is a Sufi." Due to lack of internal communication, the message of peace and love is not spreading properly. We have to work fast and properly to make our communication system strong, he added. All the members reposed their trust in Khwaja Mahmood Fareed and requested to expand the membership campaign.