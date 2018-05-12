Sat May 12, 2018
National

MD
Monitoring Desk
May 12, 2018

Indian ex-ATS chief commits suicide

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Himanshu Roy allegedly shot himself in the mouth with his service revolver at his Colaba home around 1.45 pm on Friday. Roy, former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief and additional director general of police (housing), was rushed to Bombay hospital in Marine Lines, where he was declared dead. He had been battling cancer for a long time, and had been on extended medical leave. Doctors at Bombay hospital confirmed his death. “He was brought dead an hour ago. He shot himself. His body is in the casualty,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, general physician at the hospital.

