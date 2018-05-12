Drug peddlers among eight suspects arrested

Eight suspects, including notorious drug peddlers, were arrested by the paramilitary force in targeted operations across the city on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, troops conducted raids in Aziz Bhatti and Darakshan areas from where they arrested two accused identified as Syed Imran Raza alias Khushak and Shahzad Gulfam alias Shadaa. The suspects were said to be involved in a number of street crime and armed robbery cases.

Raids were also conducted in Gizri, Soldier Bazaar, Frere and Aram Bagh from where six suspects were rounded up. They were later identified as Mirza Waheed, Hameed Zaman alias Hamid, Mohammad Kamran alias Alam Dhobi, Abid Ahmed alias Munna Dhobi, Amanullah and Danish Gulfam.

They were said to be operating drug dens in their respective areas. Weapons, looted items and drugs were seized from the detainees and they were handed over to the police for legal proceedings.