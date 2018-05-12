JP Morgan looks to expand in China

Beijing: Wall Street titan JP Morgan Chase has become the latest firm to apply for a controlling stake in a Chinese securities venture, taking advantage of new rules Beijing put in place last month as part of a move to open up the economy.

JP Morgan Broking applied to establish a foreign invested securities firm with 51 percent control on May 10, according to a statement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) posted on Thursday.

"The CSRC will carry out the relevant auditing efficiently, in compliance and according to the law," the statement said.

JP Morgan´s application comes after the CSRC said Switzerland-based UBS Group and Japan´s Nomura Holdings had applied for controlling stakes in mainland China ventures under the new rules.

Laws limiting foreign ownership of local financial firms have long stopped global banks from independently operating in China and limited their growth.

But Beijing said it would liberalise shareholding limits in the financial services industry last year, soon after US President Donald Trump visited Beijing.