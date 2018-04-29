Four food outlets sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Friday sealed four food outlets over non-compliance with food safety standards.

Led by Deputy Director Shahana, the Authority’s Peshawar team re-inspected some of the food outlets which had been earlier warned over poor cleanliness and complaints, said a press release.

Upon violation of the instructed standards being served earlier, the Authority’s staff issued orders of sealing Khyber Foods.

The factory was involved in pepper processing and did not comply with food safety standards highlighted in first visit.

Similarly, the team sealed Manpasand Kabab Shop over rotten beef mince and poor hygiene.

Masalah Hotel was also locked over pest activities in fresh food, rotten vegetables and using expired smelly chicken.