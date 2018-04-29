Khursheed terms disqualification clauses black laws

ISLAMABAD: Dubbing disqualification clauses of the constitution as black laws and leftovers of dictatorship of General (R) Ziaul Haq, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Friday said the black laws of dictator

General (R) Ziaul Haq were still haunting the politicians and even had not spared anyone, including his own children.

“No one is happy with the disqualification of Khawaja Muhammad Asif and it is just because of black laws of General (R) Ziaul Haq and it would have been better if the matter had been resolved in Parliament,” he said while talking to newsmen at his chamber in the parliament House on Friday.

The opposition leader said the PPP repeatedly asked Nawaz Sharif for his cooperation in eliminating the laws but the former premier did nothing and now he admitted his mistake.