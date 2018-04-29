5% of total bill per function at marriage halls

ISLAMABAD: The government has imposed 5 percent of the total bill of marriage halls or Rs20,000 per function in certain mentioned cities.

According to Finance Bill 2018, the FBR has slapped 5% of the bill ad valorem or Rs20,000 per function, whichever is higher for Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatta, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Peshawar, Mardan Abbottabad, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Dera Murad Jamali and Turbat.

The FBR has imposed 5% of the bill ad valorem or Rs10000 per function, whichever is higher for cities other than those mentioned above.