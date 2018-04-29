MTFCA veterans victorious in Mauritius

LAHORE: Model Town Football Club and Academy (MTFCA) Veteran football Team that is on tour of Mauritius won their first match against Mauritius with a score of 1-0.

The second match ended in a draw by 2-2 goals. The Model Town Football Club/Academy Veteran team travelled to Mauritius to play friendly matches in Mauritius last week. They will play few more matches and leave Mauritius on May 1. On their way back home team they will stay in Saudi Arabia for 6 days to perform Umrah.

On arrival in Mauritius the Model town delegation was warmly received by the High officials of Mauritius, the National Anthems of both the countries were played. Apart from the friendly matches the Model Town football Delegation headed by Mian Rizwan Ali held very useful meetings with the officials of the Mauritius. During the meetings both the delegations agreed to exchange football team’s visit on the reciprocal basis.