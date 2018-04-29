Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Water issues to be dealt through cooperation

Water issues to be dealt through cooperation

Islamabad : Riphah Institute of Public Policy, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University organised a workshop on ‘Trans-boundary Water Diplomacy, Mediation & Conflict Resolution & Cooperation’ at Evacuee Trust Complex, Sector F-5/1 Islamabad here on Friday.

The workshop provided a platform to share experiences, good practices, challenges faced and lessons learnt from trans-boundary basins where work has been carried out to better understand, analyse and communicate the benefits of trans-boundary water cooperation as well as the cost of inaction, but also trans-boundary basins where development has been guided by common benefits and benefit sharing arrangements.

Ms. Dena Marshall, US- Fulbright Specialist form Oregon United States who has the rich experience in internarial law and trans-boundary diplomacy was the main speaker. Ms. Marshall stressed the need for water cooperation in trans-boundary basins as the same can be achieved through negotiation, mediation and diplomacy which can act as a vehicle for change between states, regions in order to resolve trans-boundary water conflict.

It was further highlighted that Trans-boundary water cooperation is necessary to manage shared waters in an integrated and sustainable way by Pakistan and India.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar