Water issues to be dealt through cooperation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Riphah Institute of Public Policy, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University organised a workshop on ‘Trans-boundary Water Diplomacy, Mediation & Conflict Resolution & Cooperation’ at Evacuee Trust Complex, Sector F-5/1 Islamabad here on Friday.
The workshop provided a platform to share experiences, good practices, challenges faced and lessons learnt from trans-boundary basins where work has been carried out to better understand, analyse and communicate the benefits of trans-boundary water cooperation as well as the cost of inaction, but also trans-boundary basins where development has been guided by common benefits and benefit sharing arrangements.
Ms. Dena Marshall, US- Fulbright Specialist form Oregon United States who has the rich experience in internarial law and trans-boundary diplomacy was the main speaker. Ms. Marshall stressed the need for water cooperation in trans-boundary basins as the same can be achieved through negotiation, mediation and diplomacy which can act as a vehicle for change between states, regions in order to resolve trans-boundary water conflict.
It was further highlighted that Trans-boundary water cooperation is necessary to manage shared waters in an integrated and sustainable way by Pakistan and India.
Islamabad : Riphah Institute of Public Policy, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University organised a workshop on ‘Trans-boundary Water Diplomacy, Mediation & Conflict Resolution & Cooperation’ at Evacuee Trust Complex, Sector F-5/1 Islamabad here on Friday.
The workshop provided a platform to share experiences, good practices, challenges faced and lessons learnt from trans-boundary basins where work has been carried out to better understand, analyse and communicate the benefits of trans-boundary water cooperation as well as the cost of inaction, but also trans-boundary basins where development has been guided by common benefits and benefit sharing arrangements.
Ms. Dena Marshall, US- Fulbright Specialist form Oregon United States who has the rich experience in internarial law and trans-boundary diplomacy was the main speaker. Ms. Marshall stressed the need for water cooperation in trans-boundary basins as the same can be achieved through negotiation, mediation and diplomacy which can act as a vehicle for change between states, regions in order to resolve trans-boundary water conflict.
It was further highlighted that Trans-boundary water cooperation is necessary to manage shared waters in an integrated and sustainable way by Pakistan and India.
Comments