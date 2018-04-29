Water issues to be dealt through cooperation

Islamabad : Riphah Institute of Public Policy, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University organised a workshop on ‘Trans-boundary Water Diplomacy, Mediation & Conflict Resolution & Cooperation’ at Evacuee Trust Complex, Sector F-5/1 Islamabad here on Friday.

The workshop provided a platform to share experiences, good practices, challenges faced and lessons learnt from trans-boundary basins where work has been carried out to better understand, analyse and communicate the benefits of trans-boundary water cooperation as well as the cost of inaction, but also trans-boundary basins where development has been guided by common benefits and benefit sharing arrangements.

Ms. Dena Marshall, US- Fulbright Specialist form Oregon United States who has the rich experience in internarial law and trans-boundary diplomacy was the main speaker. Ms. Marshall stressed the need for water cooperation in trans-boundary basins as the same can be achieved through negotiation, mediation and diplomacy which can act as a vehicle for change between states, regions in order to resolve trans-boundary water conflict.

It was further highlighted that Trans-boundary water cooperation is necessary to manage shared waters in an integrated and sustainable way by Pakistan and India.