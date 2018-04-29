Little relief disappoints public

Rawalpindi : Economic experts, industrialists, agriculturists, social sector, defence analysts and several others had heated debates on different aspects of Budget 2018-19 after Finance Minister Miftah Ismeal presented it in the Parliament on Friday.

Public seems worried to hear budget speech of Finance Minister as poor belonging to different walks of life expressed strong reaction over the budget for 2017-18 with majority terming little to no relief for them in next year’s budget.

The business community warned of another influx of inflation as public will face skyrocketing prices in open market in coming months.

The economic experts strongly criticised government policies that foreign loan was $63 billion when PML-N government took charge but now this loan has increased to $93 billion. Our exports also came down to $19 billion from $25 billion, economic experts denounced.

The film and drama actors welcomed the relief package which PML-N government had given them in budget 2018-19. Similarly, public has appreciated opening of 400 new vocational training institutes for young people and allocation of Rs40 billion for the betterment of railways.

Hanif Gohar, an economist said that PML-N government has tried to present a ‘Green Budget’ only to attract their voters in election. “Our export has suffered losses and dropped down to $19 billion from $25 billion but our innocent public could not understand the facts and figure of budget speech,” he added. He said that government has given some relief to farmers only to get votes in next general elections.

On the other hand segment of society strongly criticised PML-N government for presenting 6th annual budget saying that constitutionally PML-N government has no right to present 6th budget, as it will be a pre-poll rigging. The tenure of PML-N government will end on May 31, 2018.

The government employees and pensioners have strongly opposed budget speech and rejected only 10 per cent increase in their salaries and pensions against more than 100 per cent inflation announced to come on roads against government policies. They have decided to come on roads along with their family members against budget 2018-19.

On the other hand, some of people have strongly appreciated allocation of Rs25billion for establishment of new dams in the country. They welcomed establishment of 100 new play grounds and allocated Rs2.5billion for the purpose.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Railway Prem Union, Teachers Union, Civil Secretariat Employees Association and Wapda Hydro Electric Labour Union strongly rejected the budget speech of Finance Minister saying despite government announcement of raise in salaries and pensions, a mere 10 per cent raise in basic salaries was insufficient while the inflation ratio has crossed the figure of 100 per cent.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Divisional President Chaudhry Mubashar Ahmed and other representatives strongly rejected budget speech and announced protest demonstrations against it. They said that there was no relief for poor in the budget. They said that government should increase their salaries according to inflation.

District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi President Khurram Masood Kiani said that government should consider public grievances in presenting annual budget. Government should cut down sales tax and different kinds of duties to provide maximum relief of public, he advised.

The labour community has bemoaned the apathy of the government in realising the factor as who could manage their monthly budget in Rs15000 while 1-kilogram ghee was being sold in market at Rs190, rice at Rs160, a 20-kilogram bag of ‘atta’ at Rs800 to Rs950, cabbage at Rs80, sugar at Rs54, 1-liter milk at Rs110 and 1-kilogram tea at Rs870. How a common man could manage his life with Rs15000 or Rs16000 when 1-kilogram beef is selling at Rs500 and mutton at Rs750, 1-kilogram and a ‘roti’ at Rs7 and a ‘naan’ at Rs8.

People were anxiously waiting announcement to cut down Capital Gain Tax (CGT) which had been fixed at 10 per cent. They said that this tax has forced people to refrain from either buying or selling property. They said that it seems once again, sales tax and duty has hit the public hard and they will buy each and everything on skyrocketing prices in coming days.

All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) President Shaikh Muhammad Saddique has rejected budget speech saying public will face another inflation flood in open market. The common man was already facing financial burden but this budget speech has broken the back of poor, he denounced.

Muhammad Tufail, a daily wager said that there was nothing for public in next year’s budget. He said that they were expecting a reduction in rates of electricity, gas, ‘atta’, sugar, pulses, ghee, meat, vegetables etc but we will have to buy all items on skyrocketing prices as per routine, he denounced.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad ‘Naanbais’ Association (RINA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they were expecting decrease in rates of ‘atta’ and ‘gas tariff’ but finance minister did not make any such announcement in the budget speech.