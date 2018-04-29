Nine check-posts abolished in Mohmand Agency

GHALLANAI: The security forces have abolished nine of the 17 checkposts on the Peshawar-Bajaur Road in Ekkaghund tehsil in Mohmand Agency.

The political administration through a press release said on Friday said that the security forces and Levies personnel would continue manning the remaining eight checkpoints.

The administration said that nine checkposts mostly on the routes connecting other areas of Mohmand Agency to the main artery had been handed over to the political administration.

The Levies and Khassaddar personnel would perform security duty on these checkpoints, it added.

The decision to reduce the checkosts had been taken in the wake of the improved security situation in Mohmand tribal region, it said, adding, Rs10 million each would be earmarked in the Annual Development Programme for the Ekkaghund and Nahaqi tunnel checkpoints.

“Three-lane checkpoints would be established at these two places to facilitate traffic that would increase after construction of the Nahaqi Tunnel and Mohmand-Bajaur Express Highway,” it added.