‘Pak-China ties to remain top priority in new era’

BEIJING: China’s relationship with Pakistan will remain top priority in neighboring diplomacy in the new era, said Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

China-Pakistan relations have grown from strength to strength. The friendship between two countries remains unbreakable all the time, the ambassador said in an article published in China’s Daily.

President Xi Jinping’s historical visit to Pakistan in April 2015 opened a new chapter for China-Pakistan relationship. As an important pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has pressed ahead with remarkable results.

According to Yao Jing, of the 43 early harvest projects under CPEC, a total of 22 projects are under construction or completed with a total investment of around US$19 billion. In the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, culture, education and defense, the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries are also deepening.

It can be said that China-Pakistan relations have become the pioneer and an important demonstration in our drive to forge the new-type international relations and a community with a shared future for neighboring countries.

In the near future, President Mamnoon Hussain will attend the SCO Summit in Qingda. This is will be another opportunity to enhance bilateral ties. “We are confident that China-Pakistan relationship will continue to take the lead in state-to-state relationships, playing an exemplary role in the practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Now, China’s diplomatic agendas for 2018 have been unfolded. We are forging ahead with the pioneering and innovative spirit in the diplomatic front to kick off efforts to implement the decisions of the 19th National Party Congress.

Over the past five years, in the face of complex environment both at home and abroad, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has rallied and led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to forge ahead. General Secretary Xi Jinping's thought on diplomacy has been formed and established, providing theoretical guidelines for China's diplomacy in the New Era, and contributes China's perspectives and wisdom for reforming and improving the global governance system.