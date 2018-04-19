Bilawal is our candidate for PM: Nafisa

By News desk

LAHORE: PPP leader Nafisa Shah on Wednesday said the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, would be the candidate for prime minister after upcoming general elections.

Nafisa said under his vision, the youth would come forward in party, adding that the PPP would make a comeback in Punjab.

Addressing media in a meet the press organised by the Lahore Press Club, she said fair and transparent polls were not possible without an impartial Election Commission.

To a question, she claimed that Nawaz Sharif had never bothered about the sanctity of vote and was only worried over his black money that he wanted to protect.

She said the disqualification of Nawaz was a result of his apathetic attitude towards Parliament to which he never showed any respect. The PML-N government couldn’t even complete the quorum of the National Assembly during the last four and half years.

Nafisa said the former prime minister should stop raising a hue and cry over ‘Mujhay Kyu Nikala’ and must answer the queries posed by the court rather than criticising Wajid Zia.

She said under the PML-N government, the situation had worsened, adding that a person who himself conspired four times against the elected prime ministers were speaking about sanctity of vote.

Criticising the Punjab chief minister, she said rather than claiming to turn Karachi into Paris, he must put his own house in order and improve the situation in Lahore, “which was merely confined to Raiwind”.

She also said the affairs of the 56 companies in Punjab under the chief minister were before everyone.

Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Nafisa said he dissolved the Ehtesab Commission, which could have exposed the irregularities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in order to protect the corruption of his provincial ministers.

Meanwhile, Nafisa also visited the daily Jang office and expressed complete solidarity with the Jang Group, saying her party stood for press freedom and would never accept any restrictions.

Chaudhry Manzoor, Munawar Anjum, Faiza Malik and other party leaders accompanied her during the visit.

During her stay at the Jang office, Nafisa held also separate meetings with senior journalists Bedar Bakht and Suhail Warraich.