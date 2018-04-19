Thu April 19, 2018
Sports

AFP
April 19, 2018

Man City dominate Premier League team of the year

LONDON: Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and his Manchester City team-mates made up almost half of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Premier League team of the year revealed on Wednesday.Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, midfielder David Silva and striker Sergio Aguero were also named in the XI. Tottenham were the only other team to have more than one representative, boasting three players in defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane.

