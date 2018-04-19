Roma fans queue through night for League tickets

ROME: Hundreds of Roma fans queued outside club stores in the Italian capital overnight to be among the first to claim tickets for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool.Tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday, but many fans waited overnight to make sure they were not disappointed as Roma prepare for their first semi-final in this competition since Liverpool beat them on penalties in the final to lift the 1984 European Cup.