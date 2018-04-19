If Test team picked on Arthur’s whims and showbiz-PSL basis: PCB selectors should better resign, says Qadir

ISLAMABAD: If any member of England-bound team was selected purely on head coach Mickey Arthur’s whims and wishes, the selection committee has no right to continue, says former legendary Test leg spinner Abdul Qadir.

In an interview with The News here on the sidelines of Patron’s Trophy semifinal at the Diamond Ground Wednesday, Qadir said Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamamul Haq’s admission that his nephew was selected by head coach was enough to believe that the selection committee had no worth or value.

“I am surprised to listen to chief selector that it was Mickey who selected his nephew. This statement is enough to believe that the selection committee is just good for nothing. Such a selection committee has no right to continue. If you cannot do your job properly and with honesty, you have no claim on the salary you are drawing from the Board and perks and privileges you are getting.”

Qadir said such selectors were useless. “My suggestion after Inzamam admission is to disband the committee and give all the selection rights to head coach and team management. Inzamam should have seen Imamul Haq’s performance in the recently-held Quaid-i-Azam Trophy. He was a total disaster in New Zealand. On which performance he has earned his place on the team for difficult tour to England.”

The former chief selector said that dropping the likes of Fawad Alam, Ahmad Shahzad and Umar Akmal for tough England tour had no justification. “If performance in domestic cricket is no criteria why then we are having such tournaments. If Fawad Alam cannot earn a place on the team for repeated brilliant performances over the years why then a non-performer has been selected.”

Abdul Qadir believed that only criteria possibly for selectors and coach was that of Pakistan Super League (PSL). “Don’t forget, PSL is a fun cricket. You cannot pick the likes of Fakhar Zaman and others for Test cricket on the basis of PSL performance. Test cricket is very professional game and needed more qualities in a player that his ability to strike the ball from word go.”

The former Test leg spinner was even critical on selection committee’s double standard. “If you pick Mohammad Aamir why then there is no place for Salman Butt. He would have been ideal for conditions in England.”

Abdul Qadir had his doubts on the outcome of England tour. “Before playing England, Pakistan had to figure in inaugural Test against Ireland. At home Ireland is not a weak team. They have the capacity to give Pakistan tough time and Pakistan should keep this in mind.” The former chief selector even had his reservations on Mickey’s ability to coach and get the best out of players. “Look what he did with Karachi Kings during the last three years.

Every time Karachi picks the best of players for PSL, yet their performance had been one of the worst. Had he been a better coach he would have helped the best of Karachi Kings earn PSL Trophy at least once. Mickey’s statement against Pakistan players prior to his joining as head coach left big question marks on his sincerity with Pakistan cricket. He never apologized for what he said against Pakistan cricketers still we hired him as a coach.” Abdul Qadir said Pakistan cricket would have to mend their priorities if at all it wanted the best of results.