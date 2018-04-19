Interim PM must be impartial, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the caretaker prime minister must be impartial, and all the political parties should be taken into confidence over the appointment.

Addressing different delegations at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said JI had proposed a name for the caretaker premier, and other parties had also given their names. He said stressed that the caretaker set-up should be impartial and all the political parties should be taken into confidence in this regard.

Sirajul Haq urged all the political parties not to issue party tickets to the corrupt people for the next elections. He said it was a common knowledge that international establishment was afraid of the Islamic leadership in the country, whereas, the corrupt politicians danced to the tune of the international establishment.

He said JI believed in the change of the system, and not of the change of individuals. He said that the biggest hurdle in the change of the system were the sugar mafia, land mafia and drug mafia, which wanted to continue their hold over the political power at every cost as they considered politics and democracy their maid. He said freeing the country from the clutches of the corrupt ruling elite was imperative to ensure the basic rights to the masses.

He said feudal lords and Vaderas and corrupt capitalists managed to return to power by changing parties. He said that the poor people were oppressed in every part of the country, including Islamabad. He said the common man could not get clean drinking water despite the orders of the superior courts.

He said the unjust distribution of resources was giving rise to regional, linguistic and similar other biases. The JI chief said the credit for the extension of the superior courts’ jurisdiction to the tribal areas went to the tribal people who had waged a prolonged war against the oppressive FCR. He demanded representation for the FATA people in the provincial assembly in the forthcoming elections, besides special packages for the education, health and employment.

Earlier, the custodian of the shrine of Khwaja Ahmed Yar Faridi, Rahimyar Khan, called on Sirajul Haq at Mansoora and lauded the JI’s efforts for the supremacy of Islam and the elimination of corruption.

Pir Syed Latifur Rahman, Pirzada Burhanud Din Usmani and Muhammad Asghar were also present.

Meanwhile, JI Central Election Committee meeting was held at Mansoora chaired by JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, ex-MNA. JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch and Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha were also present.

For the first time in the JI history, the heads of the political and electoral sections of JI women wing also attended the meeting. The meeting discussed the strategy of the JI for the forthcoming elections, and also the party position in different constituencies. JI Election Cell Secretary Yousuf Haider was also present.