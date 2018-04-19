Two-day moot on mathematical sciences in engineering apps begins

PESHAWAR: A two-day national conference on "Mathematical Sciences in Engineering Applications (NCMSEA-2018)" got underway here on Wednesday.

Organised by the Department of Basic Sciences and Islamiyat, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, the aim of the conference was to provide platform for bringing together researchers, scientists and engineers from academia and industry to exchange/share their expertise and their research findings. The conference would further give an opportunity to the Scientists and Engineers to identify the problems in Mathematical Sciences and Engineering.

Department of Basic Sciences and Islamiyat Chairman Professor Dr Sirajul Islam welcomed the participants and spoke on latest developments in mathematical Sciences and urged the participants to raise critical questions so that real world research could take place. HEC, Peshawar region, Director Dr Arshad Kamran was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the main spirit behind the activities was to bring together mathematicians, scientists and engineers to solve scientific and industrially-oriented problems and to provide a forum for the participants to exchange ideas of common interest. He encouraged young faculty and scholars to apply this knowledge in their respective engineering fields and promote interdisciplinary research.