Spring Cup main event in Lahore races today

LAHORE: The only notable race going to be held at the Lahore Race Club is the Spring Cup, otherwise out of the seven races the remaining are the Loveable Plates scheduled for Sunday.

In a field of eight horses, Dardawan is the favourite for the first position. As the races starts at 1.30 pm, the opening completion is in Loveable Plate Class-VII and Division-V. In a field of 12 horses who would run 900 meters, the race is open. All the one dozen participants - Dil-e-Arzoo, Dancing Baby, Accurate Chance, Rawal Naz, Look At Me, Fakhta, Neel Kanwal, Daniel Bryan, Kamal Prince, Kamal Prince, My Dream, Accurate Child, Love Master – would be having the same stake.

In the second race, of Loveable Plate in Class-VII and Division-V, Silanet Warrior is the favourite from among 13 ponies running for 900 meters distance. Lucky Sohna is expected to take the place while a surprise performance is expected from Anmole One. The others in the race are, Roshan, Aye Rukhsar, Artistic Flight, Rani Shah Di, Home Child, Furious, Black Smoke, Great Poma, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Bubber Sher.

The third race of Class-VII and Division-IV&V with a field of 13 ponies, Zillay Huma, Dil De Ruba and Lead Them Home are expected to take the positions at the top. The other participants are; Neeli De Malika, Ok Dear, Chan Punjabi, Malika, New Pari, Shafay Mari Jan, Leeza Princess, Al Mabrook, Queen Esmeralda, Rang-e-Hina.

Check 123is expected to win the fourth race which is of Class-VII and Division-Ill & IV. The field of 14 ponies who would run for 1000 Meters have Zobi The Great as the second best while Safdar Princess may stage an upset. The other participants are; Baa Murad, Baa Adab, Public Fancy, Ramal Queen, Warraich Queen, Desert Rain, Usman Love, Dance of Life, Baa Aytbar, Baa Izzat, Turab Prince.

In the fifth of Class-VII and Division-II & III, there are 16 ponies competing. In these participants all eyes are on Rashk-e-Qamar for the win while Zaheer Princess may take second place. Keep It Up is believed to be showing a performance out of the blue.

The other participants are; London Queen, Lovely Step, Lisbon, Mozrat, Punjabi Munda, Chotey Sahib, New Prince, Baa Naseeb, Golden Pound, Crazy Doll, Baa Amal, Poma Love, Baa Waqar.

The sixth race which is in class IV is the Spring Cup with eight horses and Dardawan is the favourite, while Pippin Street is expected to follow it at second place while Big Bravo may surprise the favpurites. The other participants are; Right To Dream, Al Dallah, Radwa, Hal Rumaila, Queen Anne.

The final race of the day is in Class-VI and Division III and IV with Dangal as the favourite while the second place maybe taken by Dazzling Queen and Delectable have the knack to upset. The other participants are; Tabish Love, Butt The Great, Toronto, The Mighty Punkit, Bright Life, Minding, Speedo, Sparking.