Davis Cup: Istomin stars as Uzbekistan rout Pakistan 4-1

ISLAMABAD: Denis Istomin’s power, fitness and experience turned out to be the decisive factor as Uzbekistan carved out an easy 4-1victory over Pakistan in the Davis Cup Asian Oceania Group I tie at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts Saturday.

It turned out to be all too easy for the visitors Saturday after overnight 1-1 deadlock. First Istomin pairing with Jurabek Karimov pinned down the experience pair of Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq 6-2, 6-4. Istomin then went for the kill taking little time in powering past hapless Aqeel 6-1, 6-3 to carry the day for Uzbekistan winning the tie even before the second reverse singles. Khumayun Sultanov then completed the formality in dead single beating Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 6-1 to give Uzbekistan formidable 4-1 tie triumph.

High expectations were there for the home fans when experience pair of Aqeel and Aisam took the court early Saturday morning. Soon they found going tough against Istomin who took the court in place of injured No 2 Uzbek Sanjar Fayzeiv who was early drawn to play the doubles. With Pakistan desperately needing doubles win, Aqeel and Aisam could not handle pressure as they were seen playing one of the worst pair game in recent times. While Aisam was too erratic with his serve and top of the net game, Aqeel looked too fatigued and uncomfortable in the middle.

His feet were not moving well neither he was seen in best of morale to search for winner time and again. Soon Istomin and his partner was seen spreading winners all around the court.

While Kareemov was too precise with his attacking net game, Istomin’s serve and passing shots were a treat to watch. First it was Aisam who was broken and then Aqeel also lost his serve. Possibly the pressure of reverse singles back at their mind, Aqeel and Aisam did not seem ready to give their hundred percent in the doubles, a strategy that turned out decisive at the end. Istomin and Kareemov moves brilliantly around the court to keep Pakistan pair in check. After losing the first set easily, Aisam was 0-40 down at the outset of second but recovered well to hang on. Uzbek pair needed little time to break clear when they toppled Aqeel’s second serve. From there on they never looked behind, succeeded in winning the doubles and giving their team a clear edge. With Istomin playing singles next, Uzbekistan were already had one hand on the tie. It happened so as Istomin toyed with edging and struggling Aqeel in the first of reverse singles. Aqeel looked too exhausted and fatigued going into reverse singles. The first set turned out to be a mere formality as Aqeel never was in a position to come to terms against former world No 33. Neither there was power in his serves nor there was any precision in his volleys. It seems that he was more going through the motion rather than making all out efforts to stay in the match. Istomin on the other hand was too aggressive and professional. Even after playing doubles, he looked fresh and in top of his form, fitness and ability. His extreme fitness and professionalism turned out to be decisive factor in the tie.

“ He is too professional and quality tennis player. I think Istomin turned out be decisive factor in the tie. I don’t believe that Aqeel and Aisam played below par. They gave their best in the double but Istomin led pair was too strong,” Mohammad Khalid, team non-playing captain said.

He praised high fitness level maintained by Istomin in the tie. “ Even if he had to play three more sets Saturday, he looked ready for that. There was no single drop of sweat on his face even after playing two matches at a trot.” Istomin was excited t victor, saying Pakistan experience players played well. “Aisam and Aqeel gave their best shot. They did what they could under the given circumstances.” He praised Pakistan people interest in game. “This is my first time here. I really enjoyed playing in front of Pakistani crowd.”