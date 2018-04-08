‘Pollution, contaminated water cause diseases’

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the non-formulation of Provincial Health Policies by any provincial government after the devolution of health subject to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

While issuing a statement in connection with World Health Day here on Saturday, PMA President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, Secretary General Dr SM Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Qazi Wasiq, Dr Talha Sherwani and Dr Khalid bin Saleem said that Pakistan was among the top countries with reference to mortality rate of pregnant women and infants. The environmental pollution and contaminated water are increasing the burden of diseases, which is a biggest question mark on the performance of the federal and provincial governments, they said. According to Global Access to Healthcare Index report, Pakistan ranked 52nd out of 60 countries with regard to inaccessibility to healthcare services, they said.

They requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to enforce health emergency in the country and make provincial governments improve the standard of healthcare in provinces. They said that CJP Mian Saqib Nisar’s proactive approach was a ray of hope as he had taken notice of deterioration of medical education, contaminated drinking water, food and milk adulteration, besides paying visits to public sector hospitals for improvement of services and facilities there.

They said that harassment of family physicians under the pretext of rules and regulations had created a sense of insecurity among them.

They said that the provincial governments’ failure to appoint regular vice chancellors in medical universities, leakage of entry test paper, and lack of promotion of doctors on time was affecting the health delivery system in the country. They said that Sindh government had stripped universities, including medical varsities, of their autonomy after they were given under the control of Sindh chief minister, which had badly affected the standard of education in the province.

They also criticised the division of health departments, privatisation of public institutions in the name of public-private partnership. The establishment of authorities, companies and agencies was a waste of public money to oblige ministers and bureaucracy, which could have been better utilised to improve healthcare services, they added.

PILAC: The art and culture cannot be restricted to borders rather they spread like fragrance everywhere.

This was said by Dr Sughra Sadaf, director, Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture while address a seminar on Saturday.

She said PILAC would give special awards to those who promoted Punjabi culture. "It is our mission to support and promote art, literature and culture", she said. The people attached with art and literature are asset to the country, she said.

She said the people who contributed to art and literature could not be forgotten. Dr Sughra said Punjabi art and literature were identity of Punjabies.