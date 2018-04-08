Sound of silence

There was a time – the beautiful time – when cities were filled with public libraries where many students would study. The silence that was maintained in these buildings was soothing. Kashmore was also blessed with many libraries.

But over the years, gross neglect has resulted in the deterioration of libraries in small districts like Kashmore. It is time the authorities concerned realised that it is important to construct libraries in the district so that students can study in a peaceful environment.

Abdul Hafeez Chachar ( Kashmore )