Pakistan Day celebrations

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Day was celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal at The Educators Harley Campus here on Thursday.

Students were informed about the importance of Pakistan Resolution and its association with Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore. Special morning assembly was organised for the students.

Students from grade Playgroup to grade IX were dressed up in green and white traditional outfits. Pre School toddlers performed beautifully on the song ‘Es parcham ke sayee talay hum aik hain, hum aik hain’ and they were applauded greatly by the audience. Grade I students paid tribute to the national heroes through the song ‘Dil se mai ne dekha Pakistan, Jaan se mai ne chaha Pakistan’.

Students of grade VII and VIII delivered speeches on the auspicious occasion. All the students were attired with head gears and waved the national flag of Pakistan.