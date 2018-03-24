Poets reiterate to write for peace, tolerance

Islamabad: Pakistan Youth Hostel Association (PYHA) organised a Mushaira (poetry recital) to mark the International Poetry Day. Well-known poets of the twin cities participated in the poetry recitation session and read out their 'kalam' (poems and ghazals), says a press release.

National Secretary of the Youth Hostel, Ambassador (r) Qazi Humayun while welcoming the poets held that UNESCO first declared March 21 as Poetry Day back in 1999. Since then the day is continuously marked all across the world. He said the day is celebrated to recognize the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind. Since Pakistan Youth Hostel Association is also affiliated with International Youth Hostel Association, it keeps celebrating International Days to express solidarity with the world community, said he.

Qazi Humayun was of the view that Pakistani poets are gifted with immense talent and their poetry leaves lasting imprint not only at home but also the worldwide. One of the main objectives of the Day is to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to offer endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities, he said.

Poets of the twin cities on the occasion also expressed their views besides reading out their poetry. They said PYHA has always been alive to the international days like Mountain Day, Tourism Day and others. By providing us with a forum to get together and recite our poems to each other is something PYHA should be credited for. Normally, we don't see such events at other institutions and organizations, they said. They also paid compliments to acclaimed writer Mazharul Islam for organizing the event.

Those poets who participated in the event and read out their poems and ‘ghazals’ included Wafa Chishti, Anjum Khalique, Shaida Chishti, Anwar Fitrat, Asghar Abid, Abdia Taqui, Khurshid Rabbani, Dr Fakhira Nuareen, Ali Kaswar, Jia Shah, Shumama Ufq and Munir Fayaz.

Participation of the women poets, some young voices indeed, was seen as a whiff of the fresh air on the occasion.