President confers 58 military, 73 civil awards

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain conferred 58 military and 73 civil awards upon various personalities for their meritorious services in different fields on the occasion of the Pakistan Day at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The awards in military categories were Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Sitara-i-Basalat. The awards in civil categories were Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Pakistan, Sitara-i-Shuja’at, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, President’s Award for Pride of Performance, Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, Tamgha-i-Shuja’at and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, services chiefs, diplomats, civil and military officials and people belonging to different walks of life. The list of awardees is as follows:

Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) ‑ 1. Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, 2. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar, 3. Rear Admiral Habibur Rahman Qureshi, 4. Rear Admiral Dr Nassar Ikram, 5. Maj Gen Iftekhar Hussain, 6. Maj Gen Muhammad Salim Jehangir, 7. Maj Gen Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, 8. Maj Gen Shamrez Khan, 9. Rear Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan, 10. Maj Gen Safdar Abbas, 11. Air Vice Marshal Noor Abbas, 12. Maj Gen Khalid Hussain Asad, 13. Maj Gen Najmus Saqib Khan, 14. Maj Gen Tariq Hussain, 15. Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, 16. Maj Gen Kamran Ali, 17. Maj Gen Manzoor Ahmed, 18. Maj Gen Moazzam Ejaz, 19. Rear Admiral Asif Hameed, 20. Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, 21. Rear Admiral Ahmed Saeed, 22. Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, 23. Maj Gen Asif Ali, 24. Maj Gen Muhammad Arif, 25. Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, 26. Maj Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz, 27. Maj Gen Muhammad Khalil Dar, 28. Maj Gen Shahid Pervaiz, 29. Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan, 30. Maj Gen Zafarullah Khan, 31. Maj Gen Syed Asim Munir, 32. Maj Gen Fida Hussain Malik, 33. Maj Gen Hafeezur Rahman, 34. Maj Gen Muhammad Ihsanullah, 35. Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, 36. Maj Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, 37. Maj Gen Muhammad Kaleem Asif, 38. Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, 39. Maj Gen Sardar Tariq Aman, 40. Maj Gen Tahir Masood Bhutta, 41. Maj Gen Sohail Hafeez, 42. Maj Gen Mazhar Ishaq, 43. Maj Gen Salahuddin Qasim, 44. Air Vice Marshal Shah Masroor Hussain

Sitara-i-Basalat: 1. Commodore Adnan Khaliq, 2. Brig Khalid Farid, 3. Capt (PN) Faisal Javeed Sheikh, 4. Lt Col Tauqeer Haider (Shaheed), 5. Wing Commander Fayyaz Ather Malik (Shaheed), 6. Maj Faheem Badshah Afridi, 7. Maj Muhammad Imran Khan (Shaheed), 8. Maj Mudassar Sagheer (Shaheed), 9. Capt Syed Junaid Ali Arshad (Shaheed), 10. Sub Saeed Khan (Shaheed), 11. Naib Sub Muhammad Ali, 12. Hav Attaur Rahman (Shaheed), 13. Sep Sajid Ali (Shaheed), 14. Chef Nazakat Ali

The list of awardees (civil) is as follows:

Nishan-i-Imtiaz: 1. Tahir Jahangir, next of kin (husband) of Asma Jahangir (late), 2. Dr Adeebul Hassan Rizvi Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam: 3. Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam Hilal-i-Imtiaz: 4. Muhammad Anwar Habib, 5. Aslam Hayat, 6. Tariq Mahmud, 7. Dr AnjumTauqir, 8. Kashif Munir, next of kin (son) of Munir Ahmad Qureshi (Munnoo Bhai late), 9. Nayyar Ali Dada, 10. Barrister Afnan, next of kin (son) of Justice ® Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui (late) Sitara-i-Pakistan: 11. Kimihide Ando, 12. Dr Song Jong-hwan, 13. Sadiq Khan Sitara-i-Shuja’at: 14. Muhammad Shafi, next of kin (brother) of Abdul Ghani (late), 15. Aleem Adil Saif, next of kin (son) of Saifur Rahman Shaheed, 16. Amna Mobin, next of kin (widow) of Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin Zaidi Shaheed, 17. Mamoona Zahid, next of kin (widow) of Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed, 18. Sanaullah, next of kin (uncle) of Muhammad Ashraf Noor Shaheed, 19. Sumera Hamid, next of kin (widow) of Hamid Shakeel Sabir Shaheed, 20. Maulana Abidur Rahman, next of kin (son) of Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed, 21. Dr Mufti Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, next of kin (son) of Dr Mufti Muhammad Sarfraz Naeemi Shaheed, 22. Fuad Asadullah Khan, 23. Ghulam Nabi Memon Sitara-i-Imtiaz: 24. Zia Chishti, 25. Ashar Aziz, 26. Makhdoom Ali Chishti, 27. Saira Afzal Tarar, 28. Ashtar Ausaf Ali, 29. Mian Muhammad Abdullah, 30. Aftab Sultan, 31. Zameer Muhammad Ch, 32. Zahid Bashir, 33. Muhammad Ali Tabba, 34. Shahzad Roy President’s Award for Pride of Performance: 35. Dr Muhammad Faheem, 36. Salman Alvi, 37. Aqsa Parvez, next of kin (daughter) of Aslam Pervaiz (late), 38. Harris Khalique, 39. Amin Hafeez, 40. Muhammad Nawaz Raza, 41. Najia Rasool, 42. Brig ® Javed Ahmed Satti Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam: 43. Afzal Khan Tamgha-i-Shuja’at: 44. Shakeel, next of kin (nephew) of Haji Abu Bakar (late), 45. Abdur Rahman, 46. Motia, next of kin (widow) of Muhammad Mustaqeem Shaheed, 47. Umar Amin Khan, next of kin (son) of Muhammad Amin Khan Shaheed, 48. Farzana Asmat, next of kin (widow) of Muhammad Asmat Ali Shaheed, 49. Sajida Nadeem, next of kin (widow) of NadeemTanveer Shaheed, 50. Waqar Ashiq, next of kin (brother-in-law) of Muhammad Aslam Shaheed, 51. Shahzad Mehmood, next of kin (brother) of Irfan Mehmood Shaheed, 52. Col (R) Safdar Hussain, 53. Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, 54. Muhammad Rizwan, next of kin (son) of Muhammad Irfan Shaheed, 55. Tasawar Sultana, next of kin (widow) of Hamid Tauqeer Shaheed, 56. Muhammad Fazil Shaiq, next of kin (father-in-law) of Muhammad Arshad Shaheed, 57. Noor Elahi, next of kin (widow) of Muhammad Azeem Fareedi Shaheed, 58. Yousaf Rahman, next of kin (son) of Maqbool Rahman Shaheed, 59. Shujaat Bibi, next of kin (widow) of Malik Gul Akbar Khan Shaheed, 60. Gohar Ali, next of kin (son) of Malik Gul Shah Ali Khan Shaheed, 61. Malik Haji Muhammad Amin, 62. Hazrat Munir Afridi, next of kin (brother) of Akhtar Munir Afridi Shaheed, 63. Mehboob Khan, 64. Lal Wajid, next of kin (father) of Taj Alam Shaheed, 65. Gauhar Ali, next of kin (son) of Naik Jabeen Khan Shaheed, 66. Syed Abdul Ali Shah, 67. Ishrat Hussain Bhatti Tamgha-i-Imtiaz: 68. Dr Nadeem Jan, 69. Prof Muhammad Shamim Khan, 70. Dr Faiz Ahmed, next of kin (father) of Osama Ahmed Warraich (late), 71. Masoodul Mulk, 72. Khurram Khan, 73. Fiza Shah.