‘Mobile phone use while driving caused 0.9m accidents’

FAISALABAD: Mobile phone use while driving has caused 0.9 million road accidents in last 15 years in the country.

It was discussed at a seminar on defensive driving arranged by the Academic Staff Association (ASA), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) at New Senate Hall. The session was chaired by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Adil was the guest of honour. ASA President Dr Amir Jamil, DSP Syed Naseem Abbas, DSP Qalab Sipra, Senior Patrolling Officer (SPO) Rana Irfan Ahmed and ASA General Secretary Dr Amir Maqsood also spoke on the occasion. University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar said overspeeding, violation of traffic rules, rash driving, and mobile phone usage while driving were the main reasons of deaths. He said many people were unaware of the traffic rules and they caused traffic mess on the roads. “There is a need to educate people about the importance of traffic rules to reduce the ratio of road accidents,” he suggested. Kamran Adil said steps were under way to make the traffic rules part of curriculum. He urged the people to follow the traffic signals, proper lanes and motorcyclists should wear helmets. He said they were taking many measures to sensitise the public about traffic rules. Dr Amir Jamil said the people least bother about getting knowledge of traffic, which was aggravating the problems. “We must get skilled in measurers to tackle the emergency situation. One must keep appropriate distance from next vehicle to safeguard himself in case of any emergency,” he added. SPO Rana Irfan said one must fasten the seat belt during driving. He added that mobile phone usage were responsible for 120m accidents in the last two decades across globe. “Talking on phone or eating makes a driver less able to actively react to any untoward situation. If someone feels sleepy, he must take nap for 15 minutes at least while parking his car. It will able him to drive the car two to three hours more on long route,” he suggested. Dr Amir Maqsood said driving needs a person’s full attention. Alertness makes a driver to react quickly to potential threats, he added.