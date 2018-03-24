Marriyum urges nation to make Pakistan abode of love, peace

ISLAMABAD: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage urged the nation to make a pledge on the historic day of March 23 that it would remain united to light the candles of love and affection and transform Pakistan into an abode of peace.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Sweet Home here in connection with Pakistan Day, she said that the nation should vow to relentlessly continue working for the progress and development of the motherland. Whenever Pakistani nation made efforts in unison, it had been successful in achieving exemplary accomplishments, she added.

She said that Pakistan Day carried historic importance and was celebrated on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed in 1940 laying the foundation for a separate homeland.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal envisioned Pakistan and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah turned that dream into reality through the dint of his hard work and unswerving resolve. The Muslims of the Sub-continent also played a vital role by rendering greatest sacrifices to achieve a separate state where they could live according to their values and aspirations.

The minister of the state said that children residing in Sweet Homes, particularly those who have lost their parents in acts of terrorism, should be made part of our lives. She said that all out support should be extended to Sweet Homes by rising above all political affiliations as providing quality education to children of the nation was collective responsibility of all.

She said Pakistan offered unparalleled sacrifices in global war against terrorism and it was the result of those great sacrifices that now Pakistan was standing at a juncture where it was getting rid of scourge of terrorism. “One can see the light of peace all around,” she said.

Commending the spirit of Pakistani nation against the menace of terrorism, she said that Pakistan had achieved a lot of milestones, from its creation to the present phase of development of the country. She said that one can see a rising and prosperous Pakistan making its mark on the world horizons. The sons and daughters of the soil lit the candles with their blood to attain these objectives. Now the present generation has to shoulder responsibility to keep Pakistan moving on the road to development and prosperity, she added.

She said the nation should stay united to promote the culture and values of tolerance in the society as intolerance and indignation can be defeated by rekindling the spirit of love and promoting brotherhood. She lauded the philanthropists, donors and civil society for financially supporting thousands of orphan children residing in Sweet Homes.

The minister said Pakistan Sweet Homes Chairman Zamurd Khan was determined to do more for the children and others should help him out in this great cause. She said Pakistan Television will start a campaign next week to create awareness among people about the membership for Sweet Homes. She said that under the guiding principles of “unity, faith and discipline” espoused by Father of the Nation Quad-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we have to make concerted efforts to make Pakistan a peaceful, stable and prosperous nation.

Earlier, the minister along with other guests witnessed the march past of the children of Sweet Homes who also presented the guard of honour.

Zamurd Khan, in his remarks, thanked the generous support of donors who contributed millions of rupees to arrange facilities for the children and for building a multi-story dining hall at Sweet Home in Islamabad.