People urged to elect true representatives

Former Secretary for Foreign Affairs Shamshad Ahmed Khan has said the people should elect their true representatives in the next general elections who are honest having perfectly clean political career. Addressing a Pakistan Day programme at TECH Society Club here Friday, he said

military rule is not the solution to our national problems. Unfortunately we all the time try to find scapegoats for our failures. India benefitted from 9/11 incidence against Pakistan and kept us pressurised. Journey of Pakistan started from 23rd March, 1940, but unfortunately we are still unable to find our destiny and course of action to reach there.

Eminent Columnist and Analyst Wajahat Masood, President TECH Society Mushtaq Ahmed and Jameel Gishkori also spoke.Wajahat Masood highlighted historical background and various aspects of Pakistan Resolution. He said it was the first time in the history that a nation demanded right to rule. He told Pakistan Day was actually a republic day. It is a day of renewing our determination to achieve the objectives of ideology of Pakistan.

Former Secretary Foreign Affairs Shamshad Ahmed Khan said unfortunately the present picture of democracy in Pakistan is not the one that we need. The people of Pakistan should elect their true representatives in the next general elections who are the honest having blameless political careers.

President of TECH Society Mushtaq Ahmed said our future is bright. The amenities of life which we are enjoying today were never available to us before, he added. These are the gifts of Pakistan to us as an independent country. We should further strengthen democracy in Pakistan to get its real fruits. Eminent Artist Syed Mehfooz Qutub presented his paintings to Shamshad Ahmed Khan and Wajahat Masood.

Earlier, flag-hoisting was performed at TECH Club building and national anthem was read followed by prayers for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan.

Islamic system: Jamaat e Islami Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said if the rulers of Pakistan had enforced Islamic way of life after the Independence which the leaders of Pakistan Movement had promised through Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940, the country would have been leading the entire world now.

The muslims of the sub-continent had vowed to make Pakistan a true Islamic state, but the subsequent rulers violated the pledge, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid.

Hafiz Idrees said the nation would have to revive its pledge of March 23, 1940, if it wanted to save its future generations from destruction.

Islamic system: Pakistan was created for enforcement of Islam and its can only be fortified through enformcment of Islamic system in it.

This was stated by Tanzeem e Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed while addressing a seminar titled “Istehkam e Pakistan” organised by TI on Friday. He said the only way to bring stability in the country was to establish Islamic system, the Khilafah, in it. He said the foreign debt had made Pakistan economic slaves of global powers and the country was inching towards economic bankruptcy.

Noted scholar Shujauddin Sheikh said Muslims of Pakistan were divided by various ethnic, linguistic and sectarian conflicts. He stressed the need for unity.

