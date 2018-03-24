Sat March 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dry weather expected

Dry weather expected

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi Divisions, upper Fata, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining areas.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Dir, Kohat, Parachinar, Balakot and Muzaffarabad. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to 00°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 28°C, minimum was 14°C and humidity level was 31 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar