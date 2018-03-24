Dry weather expected

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi Divisions, upper Fata, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining areas.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Dir, Kohat, Parachinar, Balakot and Muzaffarabad. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to 00°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 28°C, minimum was 14°C and humidity level was 31 percent.