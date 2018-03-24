Country’s progress lies in continuity of democratic system: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, congratulating the nation on Pakistan Day, said on Friday that progress and prosperity of the country lie in the continuity of democratic system and sanctity of vote.

"Pakistan Day is a golden and unforgettable day of the country’s history and reminds us to make pledge to work day and night to get the objectives set by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal," Nawaz Sharif said in his message to the nation on Friday. He said that March 23 is the day of struggle and pledge.

Pakistan is rapidly moving towards economic development, the country’s soft and respectable image is appearing in the world and to maintain such an image, great sacrifices have been made that ultimately caused to root out terrorism and the candle of peace being

spread across the country, he said. He mentioned that progress of the country persists between continuity of democracy and sanctity of vote. He lauded the political workers, poets, authors and philosophers for their services as their blood was included in the foundation of the country. He expressed hope that the country will become economically most strong in future. A Mehfil-e-Milad was also held at the residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Raiwind in Lahore on Friday. On the occasion prayers were offered for the national security.