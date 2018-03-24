Drive against spurious, unregistered drugs begins

Officials of the National Task Force for the eradication of spurious and unregistered drugs raided three medical stores and their warehouses in the Korangi and West districts of Karachi and seized a large number of spurious and unregistered drugs, especially aphrodisiacs and other banned drugs in Pakistan, on Thursday.

The task force has been constituted by the federal authorities on directives issued by the Supreme Court against illicit medicines, their manufacturers and sellers in the country. Drug inspectors from both the provincial and federal drug organisations have been given the task to take joint action against the menace of illicit and spurious drugs.

Unregistered drugs are not allowed to be sold in Pakistan due to procedures defined by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

The focal person of the National Task Force in Sindh, Adnan Rizvi, said that drug inspectors from Sindh and the federal government had launched a province-wide crackdown against medical stores, distributors, sellers and manufacturers of spurious as well as unregistered drugs. “Today members of National Task Force raided warehouses and medical stores in Korangi and District West, including Orangi Town, and seized a large quantity of suspected spurious and unregistered medicines. We have initiated the legal proceedings and cases of the persons involved in trade of such drugs would be sent to the drug court and other legal forums.”