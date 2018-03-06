First-ever Aurat March to kick off at Frere Hall on Women’s Day

Aiming to launch a collective effort to eliminate violence against all marginalised communities, women from across the city will be leading the first ever Aurat March on Thursday at Frere Hall.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, activist and artist, Sheema Kirmani along with civil society members announced the upcoming event which will kick off to mark International Women’s Day 2018.

Dubbing it the first of its kind march in Pakistan, Sheema extended an open invitation to “all those who stand for equality and want to eradicate violence by the state or any other perpetrator.”

She said that the event would be held under the banner of ‘Hum Aurtain,’ a citizen-led effort not backed by the state or any non-governmental group. Rehana Yasmin, a representative of textile workers, said that it was the need of the hour for women to organise themselves because workers, especially women, needed support from all groups.

“Along with low-wage workers, factory workers often face sexual harassment but due to the absence of laws safeguarding their rights, they remain subjugated,” she said.Bushra Arain, the president of Lady Health Workers Association, lamented that workers were often termed [by companies] as evil and their ill-treatment was not hidden from the world.

“When lady health workers step out on the road, nobody can even guarantee their safety and many of them have been killed in the past,” she said. Arain called for support for her fellow lady health workers who, she said, are facing difficulties these days in their registration with the government.

Speaking on the plight of minorities, Christian leader Ghazala Shafique said that measures were needed in place to stop the forced conversion of young non-Muslim women on the pretext of marriage because later these women are mistreated by those who had forcibly converted them.

Soha Tanwir Khan, an organiser of the Aurat March, said that there was no hierarchy when it came to violence against oppressed communities, therefore, it was necessary to stand tall against anyone who contributes to violence in all forms.

Another organiser added: “We demand for workers’ rights, environmental and reproductive justice and an absolute end to violence, promoted by patriarchy as well as an end to state-backed violence. We demand a transparent economy where workers have an access to affordable healthcare and an environment which is free from harassment and discrimination.”