ICMAP, CIMA sign agreement

KARACHI: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support each other in technical and research projects and different legal areas, a statement said on Monday.

The two institutes have also decided to explore pathways leading to membership of each other, it added.

The understanding was signed by Ziaul Mustafa Awan of ICMA Pakistan, and David Stanford, president of CIMA, at ICMA Pakistan Islamabad Centre.

The two institutes agreed to work out the details of collaboration, the main intention of which is to support each others’ initiatives for the betterment of the accounting profession and the nation, the statement said.