Asma’s demise shocks media persons

KARACHI: Senior media persons have expressed grief over the death of human rights champion and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Asma Jahangir.

Capital Talk host Hamid Mir said he could not believe in the news of her death. He said he talked to her on Saturday and still remembered that she appeared before court for him when he was implicated in a case for taking part in a procession against Gen Zia-ul-Haq. He pointed out that Asma Jahangir had taken no fee from him. Geo News Director Rana Jawaad said there was no match for Asma Jahangir in case of finding solution to problems related to Constitution, politics, society, law and human rights. Whenever there was a talk about chaos caused by civil-military conflicts, Asma Jahangir was quite vociferous. She always talked frankly and that that’s why she had to face losses.

Senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich said Asma Jahangir unexpectedly took such a stance that nobody could think about. When she raised voice against honour killing, 80 per cent Pakistanis considered it part of customs. When she started fight for women’s rights, people considered it a West agenda. Whenever she raised an issue, it was surprising and for the betterment of Pakistan. She was a big support to Lahore’s journalists and lawyers. She never left anybody in trouble. She was alone, but it looked as if the whole society was siding by her.

Senior journalist Saleem Safi said the news of Asma Jahangir’s death is shocking. He said he never saw a person fighting for a cause so courageously in Pakistan.

Senior analyst Mazhar Abbas said he had been in touch with her since long. He said her death is a big blow to the media industry in Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said he was shocked and couldn’t express his feelings. He said Asma Jahangir was his friend and leader. He said she defended him on all fronts.