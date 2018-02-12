Palestinian envoy back in Pakistan

Islamabad: Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali who was called back by his President Mahmoud Abbas in December last on Indian complaint, has returned to Islamabad after staying back in Ramallah for about five weeks.

Well placed sources told The News that Palestinian authorities accepted plea of various intellectuals and friends of Palestine in Pakistan about the ambassador that he hasn’t committed any wrong by attending a rally where a religious leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was present. The rally was organised by Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC) to protest the US decision on Jerusalem.

“He was present in the gathering as part of his professional assignment and India’s protest was out of place. For the reason Ambassador Walid should be repatriated to Pakistan forthwith.”

Spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants had issued a statement saying, “The ministry considers the participation of our Ambassador in Pakistan [Walid Abu Ali] in a mass solidarity rally with Jerusalem held in Rawalpindi and in the presence of people accused of terrorism as an unintended mistake but not justified.”

In the meanwhile diplomatic sources said that Ambassador Abu Walid is supposed to relinquish his assignment mid this year. He will be completing his tenure in Pakistan before getting other responsibility, the sources added.