No improvementin Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: The apathy of the government towards public issues continued as no improvement in the situation of weekly makeshift markets of the city was seen.

Overcharging, missing items, sale of B-grade items and rotten fruits and vegetables at A-grade price have been the issues faced by the consumers. The market committee and town officials remain absent from duties after marking their attendance. The consumers are left at the mercy of the sellers who charge rates at will. The ‘photo session visits’ of the chairman of Price Control Committee to the Sunday bazaars give no benefit to the buyers.

This Sunday in the weekly makeshift markets, Brinjal, capsicum, mongray, cauliflower, cabbage, bitter gourd, green chili, besides majority of seasonal fruits were not sold on account of wrong pricing issue.

The official price of potato was stable at Rs15 to Rs17 per kg for the makeshift markets and Rs16 to Rs18 per kg for the open market. In the open market, it was sold at Rs25 per kg. The price of onion was reduced by Rs 4 per kg and fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per kg but mixed grade onion was sold at Rs 34 per kg. The price of tomato was fixed at Rs29 to Rs31 per kg but it sold at Rs30 per kg.

Garlic, China, rate was further raised by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs136 to Rs140 per kg; garlic local rate raised by Rs4 per kg and fixed at Rs101 to Rs104 per kg, but both were sold at Rs130 to Rs160 per kg.

Ginger, Chinese, rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs136 to Rs140 per kg, and garlic Thai at Rs117 to Rs120 per kg, but it was sold at Rs140 per kg. The price of brinjal was stable at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but it was not sold there on wrong pricing issue while outside the makeshift markets, its was sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg. Cucumber, local, rate was fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs50 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was increased by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs92 to Rs95 per kg, but it was not sold there. Spinach rate was fixed at Rs14 to Rs15 per kg, but sold at Rs 20 to Rs27 per kg.

Lemon, Chinese, rate was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to Rs52 per kg, but sold at Rs 60 per kg. Zucchini, farm, rate was reduced by Rs 15 per kg and fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per kg, zucchini, long, at Rs 48 to Rs50 per kg, but both sold at Rs60 per kg. Pumpkin rate was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs73 to Rs75 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg. Green chilli official rate was stable at Rs92 to Rs95 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Capsicum rate was raised by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg but not sold on wrong pricing issue. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs30 per kg, but sold at Rs 120per kg. Beans rate was not issued and it was sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot price was stable at Rs19 to Rs20 per kg. Methi declined by Rs 10 per kg and was fixed at Rs19 to Rs20 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg. Turnip rate was stable at Rs19 to Rs20 per kg, but sold at Rs20 to Rs40 per kg. Radish price was reduced by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs9 to Rs10 kg, but sold at Rs 20 per kg. Mongray rate was stable at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but it was sold at Rs40 to Rs80 per kg.

Cauliflower rate was increased by Rs4 per kg and fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, and cabbage rate at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg, both were not sold there due to wrong pricing while outside it was sold at Rs40 per kg. Pea rate was reduced by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg. Green gram rate was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per kg, but sold at Rs160 per kg.

The rates for different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs48 to Rs130 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs160 per kg. Banana, A-quality, rate was stable at Rs48 to Rs50 per dozen and B-quality at Rs26 to Rs28 per dozen but mixed quality banana was sold at Rs50 per dozen. Guava rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg while it was sold at Rs 60 to Rs70 per kg. Musami rate was fixed at Rs107 to Rs110 per dozen, B-grade at Rs 78 to Rs80 per dozen while it was sold at Rs 100 per dozen and A-grade at Rs150 per dozen.

Grape fruit rate was fixed at Rs15 per piece, but B-quality grape fruit was sold at Rs 15 per piece while A-grade was not available there. Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs 33 to Rs35 per kg, but not sold there. Papaya rate was fixed at Rs92 to Rs95 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg. Pomegranate Kandhari, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs165 to Rs170 per kg, B-quality at Rs126 to Rs130 per kg, but not sold. Pomegranate, Bedana, rate was fixed at Rs241 to Rs250 per kg but sold at Rs 250 to 280 per kg.

The rates for different varieties of citrus fruits were fixed at Rs48 to Rs110 per dozen, but sold at Rs60 to Rs150 per dozen. Strawberry rate was fixed at Rs261 to Rs270 per kg.