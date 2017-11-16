Preston University wins first position in Inter-University Urdu declamation contest

Islamabad :Preston University secured first position in All Pakistan Inter-University Urdu Declamation Contest for Allama Iqbal Shield, organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), says a press release.

Muhammad Taqi Jawad, student of Preston University-Kohat, Islamabad campus who represented the University in the finals of the Urdu Debate Contest, beat his counterparts from public and private universities, from across the country, out-and-out to grab first position. The final of this mega contest was held at the auditorium of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The debating prowess of Prestonian Muhammad Taqi Jawad had excellence among students of other universities who took part in the finals of the Urdu Debate Contest. Due to his performance in every faculty of the Debate, he was declared the best Urdu debater and awarded the first position in the Urdu Declamation Contest for Allama Iqbal Shield.

HEC organises All Pakistan Inter-University English and Urdu Declamation Contest for Allama Iqbal Shield every year. The referenced contest is conducted at three levels. The first round of competition is organised at the universities wherein students from all public and private sector universities and constituent colleges take part. In the second round, winners of first round compete at regional level and the winners have to compete on national level in the final round for the Allama Iqbal Shield. Prestonian Muhammad Taqi Jawad of Preston University-Kohat, Islamabad campus outclassed his counterparts from other participating universities of the country in both first and second rounds of the contest and did reach the finals.

Chancellor of Preston University, Dr. Abdul Basit and the senior management and faculty of the University congratulated Prestonian Muhammad Taqi Jawad on his outstanding performance and winning first position in the contest.

Dr. Abdul Basit said Muhammad Taqi Jawad’s win was a remarkable achievement both for Taqi Jawad himself and also for Preston University. He expressed the hope that Preston University will, continue to excel in all such inter-university competitions. Muhammad Taqi Jawad was awarded the Allama Iqbal Shield for winning 1st position in the Urdu Declamation Contest, at a grand prize distribution ceremony held at HEC, by the Minister of State for Ports and Shipping, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal who was the chief guest on the occasion.

HEC Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed, HEC Member Operations and Planning, HEC Director General Academics, Vice Chancellors of different universities, faculty members, and a large number of university and college students were also present at the ceremony.