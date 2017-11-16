CDA to take action against illegal construction of high-rise apartments in Sector E-11

Islamabad :The Building Control Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to take action against illegal construction of 84 high-rise apartments in Sector E-11.

According to the official document, the land in Sector E-11 has not been acquired by CDA but it has the responsibility to ensure all building bylaws are followed in construction of domestic and commercial structures. The documents showed that these high-rise apartments have been constructed either without approval of the layout plan or getting No Objection Certificate (NOC).

CDA Director Building Control Shafi Marwat has issued a circular in which it has been stated that magistrate of the civic agency would have the cooperation of the assistant director and the Inspector while taking action against illegal construction of buildings in Sector E-11. The city managers have decided to implement the CDA building bylaws in all of Islamabad after which no construction will be allowed anywhere in the capital without the permission of the civic agency. They have also asked Iesco and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) to not issue any demand notice to the owners of buildings without NOC from the CDA.