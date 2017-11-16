UBL Omni, TPL Rupiya sign MoU

KARACHI: TPL Rupiya, TPL Holdings payment service vertical, has joined hands with UBL Omni and EvantageSoft to introduce cashless payments for its mass transit customers, a statement said on Wednesday.

This will allow passengers of Lahore Transport Company (LTC), a Lahore-based public transit bus system, to make daily commute payments using their UBL Omni bank accounts, it added. The MoU was signed by representatives of the three institutions at a ceremony held in Karachi recently.

Under the strategic partnership, TPL Rupiya will provide extension to UBL Omni services for its existing customer base that relies on the Mass Transit System. The technology platform is being provided by EvantageSoft, a Planet N company, it added.