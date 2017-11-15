Power and privilege

The government allows police, ambulances and other first responders to use emergency lights in their vehicles. This helps them navigate through traffic easily. However, it has been observed in Karachi that several civilian cars are also using emergency lights and siren in order to avoid traffic jams. These cars belong to influential and rich people who also have an entourage of security guards with them. These people are not only abusing their social status, but they are also violating the law.

Traffic police deployed at various places never checks who is inside the car and why they are using emergency lights and siren. It seems that the police can only stop powerless commuters in Rickshaws and on motorcycles. The government needs to take immediate action. It should track the people who are selling these lights and sirens to civilians. In the same way, a ban should be placed on unauthorised sale of police uniforms. Such practices should be discouraged as they trample with the security of the city.

Prof Tariq R Soomro (Karachi)