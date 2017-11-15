MCI orders CDA to improve fire safety measures

Islamabad :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to improve its fire safety measures at its headquarters in line with Building Codes for Safety 2016.

Additional Director of Emergency & Disaster Management Wing of the MCI Amaduddin has sent a letter to CDA Administration Wing stating spot-checking showed that fire equipment at its headquarters needs further improvement according to relevant codes and laws.

The letter said the safety measures should also include smoke detector, sprinkle system and hose reels otherwise it would be difficult to cope with any fire incident. It is pertinent to mention here that CDA had previously took fire safety measures according to the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations 2010 but now the MCI has introduced new fire safety codes for all private and public sector buildings. The building fire safety standards have been divided into three parts – prevention, safety and protection. It pointed out that the fire safety equipment can only be bought from those contractors and companies that have been registered with the MCI.