Teams get one point each as rain hits National T20

KARACHI: The first winter rain hit both the matches of the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday.

The first game between Peshawar and Rawalpindi yielded no result as only one innings had been completed when rain started.The second outing between Islamabad and FATA was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. Both sides got one point each.

In the first game, after being invited to bat by Peshawar captain Mohammad Rizwan, Rawalpindi were bowled out for only 116 in 18.3 overs thanks to superb piece of bowling from Test pacer Sohail Khan. He had glorious figures of 4-22 in four overs.

Mohammad Irfan Junior, who came at No 10, scored 30 off just ten deliveries. He smashed four sixes and one four in his explosive knock.Left-handed international Fawad Alam struck 30-ball 28 with two fours. Shadab Khan remained not out on 18-ball 21, which carried one four. Sohail Tanvir scored 17-ball 20.

Test pacer Imran Khan Senior (2-12) and spinner Kashif Bhatti (2-26) also bowled well. Both teams got one point each.On Wednesday (today), Lahore Whites face Faisalabad and Karachi Whites meet Lahore Blues.