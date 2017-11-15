Wed November 15, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

Gas discovered

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum has made a new significant gas discovery at its new exploratory efforts at Tipu -1 exploration well, drilled in Mari D&P lease area, located in Ghotki district, Sindh, a statement said on Tuesday.

MPCL is the operator of Mari D&P lease area with 100 percent working interest. The well has flowed 21.4mmscfd gas. This is the third consecutive new discovery; following its earlier two discoveries, which have been primarily achieved from the results of the company’s extensive investment on acquisition of 1,079 sqkm wide-azimuth 3D seismic data simultaneously imaging all the probable hydrocarbon bearing zones / compartments, as well as the presently producing reservoirs followed up by an equally extensive exploration wells programme in the Mari D&P lease area.   

