Waseem to be trained by Beibis Mendoza

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer and WBC two-time flyweight world silver champion Mohammad Waseem will be trained by former WBA light flyweight champion Beibis Mendoza in Colombia, his promoter Andy Kim told ‘The News’ in a detailed chat from Colombia, writes Alam Zeb Safi.

He said that during his training stint in Medellin, which is also called the city of eternal spring, they would try to arrange a couple of bouts for Waseem.

Waseem’s next target is to face World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight world champion Daigo Higa of Japan.The world title fight is expected to be held in February next year.

Kim said that Waseem would soon come to Colombia. “Waseem will be here within a month or so,” said Kim, who owns Korea-based AK Promotions.

Higa is a dangerous fighter as the 22-year-old is called knock-out artist, having played 14 bouts, winning them all through knock-outs.

Kim was confident that Waseem would improve with the passage of time. “He is getting better and better. So I am going to have Waseem ready for the fight. We want to beat Higa. I and Waseem both are confident,” Kim said.

“I provide him good training and he can beat anyone,” Kim said. Before this, Las Vegas-based Jeff Mayweather, uncle of legendry boxer Floyd Mayweather Junior, was Waseem’s trainer.

Beibis Mendoza, who belongs to Colombia, played 34 bouts in his illustrious career from 1998 to 2005 while playing under World Boxing Association (WBA). He won 30 fights and lost only four.

Meanwhile, Waseem said that he did not know who would train him. “I am trying to get UAE visa as there is no embassy of Colombia in Pakistan and I will have to go to Dubai for getting visa,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Quetta on Monday.

After winning bronze medal in 2014 Incheon Asian Games, Waseem turned pro in early 2015 by signing a deal with the AK Promotions. He shot to fame in pro circle very soon. In July 2016 he became the first Pakistani to win the WBC world silver flyweight title by beating Jether Oliva of the Philippines in Seoul. He defended it strongly by ousting dangerous Giemel Magramo of Philippines also in Seoul in November last year.

After a few months of lay-off due to financial issues, Waseem went to Panama after Eid-ul-Fitr this year and received hectic training from Jeff Mayweather. He also won three bouts against local fighters during his stay in Panama. Waseem has so far played eight bouts, winning all with six knock-out victories.

Kim wanted to organise the world title bout against Higa in Korea but it was not possible due to lack of sponsorship. Before deciding to send Waseem to Colombia, Kim wanted to send him to Philippines but he did not receive any positive response from them.“The people in Philippines did not answer,” he said. Kim said that the weather in Colombia always remains pleasant.