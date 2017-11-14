NAB chairman’s decision to listen public complaints lauded

Islamabad :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has opened door for NAB officials and he will listen people’s complaints from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month at NAB Headquarters in the presence of senior officers of NAB, says a press release.

People have lauded the NAB chairman decision, as he has taken this practical step to eliminate corruption. This will not only help promptly addressing people’s corruption related complaints but also improve performance of NAB. This will not only enhance prestige of NAB but also bolster people’s confidence on NAB. It has become crystal clear that the new chairman is serious in corruption elimination. Corruption could be eliminated from the society with combined efforts of all members of the society.

Pakistan could become corruption free country with collective efforts of each member of society. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB has stated taking various new initiatives and whole nation prays for the chairman’s success in his future endeavours to eliminate corruption. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB has taken a laudable step for activating NAB to make Pakistan corruption free Country.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, the consensus choice of both the leader of the house and leader of the opposition, enjoying unblemished record is an able, upright and a patriot, person .He has the faith on Almighty Allah and Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Owing to his clean record, the nomination of Justice Javed Iqbal as NAB Chairman has widely been appreciated by all segments of the society. The whole Pakistan pinned hopes on chairman NAB for elimination of corruption. This consensus among all segments has increased the confidence of chairman NAB manifold.

The nomination of chairman NAB has been made after thorough consideration. Justice Javed Iqbal is the only personality who has the guts to vociferously pursue zero tolerance policy against the corrupt. He has the capacity to punish the culprits by rejecting any duress and other unfair means used by the culprits to get favors. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal worked diligently, honestly and dedication while heading Abottabad Commission and Commission of Missing Persons under the banners of justice for all. Justice (r) Iqbal traced over 2,700 mission persons with his sheer dedication during his stint as chairman Missing Persons.

As a judge of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan, he ensured ‘Justice for all’ and announced historical judgments which could be written with golden words. Immediately after assuming the responsibilities of NAB chairman, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal in his first address to NAB officials announced his future strategy and course of action. He addressed in national language Urdu and announced that the verdicts of the apex court would be implemented in their true letter and spirit. Appointments, promotions, seniority and other service matters of NAB employees would be dealt strictly according to law within NAB transparently and on merit. Provincial Quota of every province would be implemented strictly. No injustice will be done with any province.

NAB will have no place for inefficient, corrupt offices. Only upright, hardworking officials would be taken care of in NAB as the law empowers officials to ensure self accountability. Law also prohibits officials the filthy use of their legal powers. New Chairman NAB directs officials to play their due role diligently for elimination of corruption. Chairman announced new policy to improve their workings and deal the visiting people with dedication, so that the people could feel free to visit their NAB office for lodging complaints about corruption.