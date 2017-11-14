Political dissent should not turn into enmity: Kamal

The Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal said dissent in politics should not turn into enmity and that his party wanted to maintain a political atmosphere that encourages debate.

Speaking to the media on the third and concluding day of the PSP membership campaign on Monday, Kamal said people were joining his party for the ideology it stood for and not out of hate for anyone.

“PSP is the voice of the voiceless,” he remarked, adding, that when in power his party would not bemoan the lack of power or resources, instead invest all its energy in serving the public. “And if we couldn’t, we would rather resign than make excuses,” he said, in an apparent reference to the rival Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s claims of local bodies, majority of which the party won, are not empowered enough.

Replying to a question about the short-lived political alliance with the MQM-P, he said that no contact was established between the two parties again. The parties had a falling-out only 24 hours after their chief announced a merger, last week. They had announced contesting the upcoming election in an alliance.

Kamal hoped the PSP will be in a position to nominate candidates across the country in the 2023 general election. “Our message is spreading rapidly. By the end of the second day of the membership drive we had registered 80,000 people. The final figure is likely to be twice the target,” he claimed.