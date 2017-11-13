Moot calls for FCR abolition, Fata merger with KP

JAMRUD: The participants of the youth conference here on Sunday called for steps to abolish the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and merge Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the earliest.

The conference was organised by Member National Assembly (MNA) from Khyber Agency Shahjee Gul Afridi. Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Sami leader Maulana Yousaf Shah, elders, local political leaders, students and a large number of civil society members attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Shahjee Gul said the time had come to bring Fata into the mainstream by abolishing the FCR. He maintained that the tribesmen had rejected FCR and wanted to be governed under the constitution of the country. "The tribal areas should be put on the path to progress and development as tribespeople suffered a lot in war against terrorism," he said, adding that they were striving for the rights of the oppressed tribesmen. "The tribal youth should be provided job and education opportunities to serve the country," he demanded. Abdur Rehman Faqir, Malik Nadim Afridi, Qari Said Alam Shinwari and others also spoke at the event.